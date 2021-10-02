 Skip to main content
In honor of the late Leland Nelson, we thank you for your outpouring of love, kindness, concern, and encouragement. We are honored to have received your messages of sympathy and gifts of food, flowers and memorials. Your presence with us, near or far, is a blessing and greatly appreciated.

The Family of Leland Nelson

