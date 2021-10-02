In honor of the late Leland Nelson, we thank you for your outpouring of love, kindness, concern, and encouragement. We are honored to have received your messages of sympathy and gifts of food, flowers and memorials. Your presence with us, near or far, is a blessing and greatly appreciated.
The Family of Leland Nelson
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Barbara Graham
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today