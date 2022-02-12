It was with deep sadness that we laid Shane’s body to rest on January 21st. And it is with deep appreciation that we extend our gratitude to all the family and friends and acquaintances who joined us in that parting, either in person or in heartfelt thoughts and prayers. The overwhelming flood of respects and sympathies created a list much too long to send a thank you to each of you, which shows how many lives Shane touched. Thank you for your part in Shane’s life and thank you for sharing our sorrow in his passing. He will be painfully missed by many. We pray that as you move forward, Shane’s spirit will grow in your hearts, more with each new day, as it has in ours, and that you will feel his loving, comforting embrace carrying you, as we have felt it carry us.