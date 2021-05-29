Virgil Lassek
Our family would like to extend our sincere Thank-you to everyone for their expressions of sympathy and kindness at the time of our loss of our dear husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. Your support, thoughts, and prayers have helped tremendously and continue to bring us comfort.
-The Family of Virgil Lassek
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Barbara Graham
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today