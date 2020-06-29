The family of Edwina Hegr would like to thank everyone who remembered them at the time of her death. Your attendance at the visitation, service, and interment were especially appreciated. Thank you to Pastor Neil Gately for his words that comforted us and honored our mother, grandmother and great-grandmother; Pastor, the solo you sang, “Amazing Grace” was beautiful. Thank to you to Dorothy Fuller for the beautiful music. Next, thank you to the grandson and nephews for serving as pallbearers. Thank you to the granddaughter and nieces for serving as honorary pallbearers. And thank you to the United Methodist-Women-Stanton for preparing a delicious lunch. The words of sympathy, the hugs, the beautiful cards, the food, and floral arrangements were very meaningful.