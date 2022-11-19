 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Thank You

  • 0

Thank you to all my relatives and friends for the beautiful cards and wonderful memories for my 90th birthday. I enjoyed hearing from all of you. It really made a special day for me that I will always remember.

Davida Swertzic

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Thank You

Words cannot express my sincere thanks to all my family for all the love and support they showed me during my long months of surgery and rehab…

Thank You

Thank you for all the birthday and get-well cards I have received. Also, for my wonderful family for all there help during my hospital stay, r…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News