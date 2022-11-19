Thank you to all my relatives and friends for the beautiful cards and wonderful memories for my 90th birthday. I enjoyed hearing from all of you. It really made a special day for me that I will always remember.
Davida Swertzic
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Barbara Graham
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today