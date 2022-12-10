 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Thank You

  • 0

A big thank you to my family, relatives and friends that made my 80th birthday a most fun day with lots of laughter and great memories. Thank you for all the gifts, cards and best wishes.

God bless everyone and Happy Holidays!

Lois Kuta

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News