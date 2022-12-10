A big thank you to my family, relatives and friends that made my 80th birthday a most fun day with lots of laughter and great memories. Thank you for all the gifts, cards and best wishes.
God bless everyone and Happy Holidays!
Lois Kuta
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Barbara Graham
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today