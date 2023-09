AND NOW THE REST OF THE STORY……

In 1963, it was frowned upon to have a large age difference in marriage. Joyce’s birthday on August 6th their wedding anniversary on August 17th, made her one year closer to Bill’s birthday on August 24th.

Bill and Joyce wish to thank their 4 kids for organizing the card shower (around 50 cards) and family dinner. The time was special and a great time was had by all. Bill even received a balloon in his door anonymously!!

Bill and Joyce Perrin