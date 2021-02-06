 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Thank You
View Comments

Thank You

{{featured_button_text}}

Thank you family and friends for your thoughts, best wishes and beautiful greeting cards in making my 90th Birthday special!

Thank you and God Bless,

Gerard Preister

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Thanks

Thank You

Thank you for all the cards, visits, emails and videos I received for my 80th Birthday. It made it so very memorable! I do really appreciate it!

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News