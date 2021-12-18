The family of Margaret McCracken would like to thank our relatives and friends for the flowers, memorials, prayers, and kind words at the time of her death. Your love and sympathy helped us through this difficult time.
Tom and Viki McCracken
April Keezer and family
Cory McCracken and family
