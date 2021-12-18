 Skip to main content
The family of Margaret McCracken would like to thank our relatives and friends for the flowers, memorials, prayers, and kind words at the time of her death. Your love and sympathy helped us through this difficult time.

Tom and Viki McCracken

April Keezer and family

Cory McCracken and family

