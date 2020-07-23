From the Family of Larry Behlen
Thank you to our family, friends and neighbors for all your support and kindness following the passing of our husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather, Larry Behlen. Your calls, cards, notes & memories shared are all greatly appreciated. It was so comforting during this especially hard time with the coronavirus making this a more trying time.
Special thanks to Pastor Zimbelman, Ann Cattau, Barb Zimbelman, casketbearers, Gary Sharman and Gass Haney Funeral Home.
Micky, Jon, Jan, Steve, Matt Behlen and families
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!