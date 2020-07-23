You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Thank You
View Comments

Thank You

{{featured_button_text}}

From the Family of Larry Behlen

Thank you to our family, friends and neighbors for all your support and kindness following the passing of our husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather, Larry Behlen. Your calls, cards, notes & memories shared are all greatly appreciated. It was so comforting during this especially hard time with the coronavirus making this a more trying time.

Special thanks to Pastor Zimbelman, Ann Cattau, Barb Zimbelman, casketbearers, Gary Sharman and Gass Haney Funeral Home.

Micky, Jon, Jan, Steve, Matt Behlen and families

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Thanks

Thank You

Thank you for condolences, calls and cards, flowers, memorials and gifts. Roland will be missed. His sister Elaine and I were each continuing …

Thank You
Thanks

Thank You

The family of Chuck Micek expresses our sincere thank you to all who remembered us at the passing of our husband, father, grandfather, and gre…

Thanks

Thank You

Many thanks to all my dear friends and relatives who sent me cards and gifts for my 90th birthday. I really enjoyed them all. May God Bless You All.

Thanks

Thank You

It is with sincere gratitude and much appreciation that many thanks go out to those who remembered me during my recent recovery process. The m…

Thank You
Thanks

Thank You

  • Updated

We would like to thank our family and friends for the cards, memories and gifts for our 50th Anniversary. Thank you to our children for initia…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News