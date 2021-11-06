 Skip to main content
I’d like to say thank you to my friends and especially my family for making my 85th birthday special. I truly enjoyed all the cards, gifts, and especially the Husker volleyball game in Lincoln. What a memorable day.

God bless all of you.

Mary Ann Jarosz

