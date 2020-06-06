Special thanks from the family of Kathryn Schlesinger
for all the Facebook messages, cards, monetary donations,
food & the social distancing visits. Because of the Covid-19
situation we have postponed things until a later date.
We appreciate all the thoughts & prayers for our family.
A very special thanks & gratitude goes to Cottonwood Place & Asera Care for all their care & concern.
Barb Duren & Family
Sheri (Dale) Hopwood & Family
Diane Adkins (Ken Alt) & Family
Gary (Joan) Schlesinger & Family
Eleanor Barnes & Family
