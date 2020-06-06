You are the owner of this article.
Special thanks from the family of Kathryn Schlesinger

for all the Facebook messages, cards, monetary donations,

food & the social distancing visits. Because of the Covid-19

situation we have postponed things until a later date.

We appreciate all the thoughts & prayers for our family.

A very special thanks & gratitude goes to Cottonwood Place & Asera Care for all their care & concern.

Barb Duren & Family

Sheri (Dale) Hopwood & Family

Diane Adkins (Ken Alt) & Family

Gary (Joan) Schlesinger & Family

Eleanor Barnes & Family

