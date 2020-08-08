The family of Doris Hoff extends a sincere and heartfelt thank you for the many expressions of sympathy. We especially loved hearing the warm remembrances of Doris from her time in Leigh and Columbus. Special thanks to Father Joe, Deacon Andy and musician Virginia Semerad at St. Isadore's. Thanks to Gregg Ridgeway at McKown's for helping us plan a wonderful tribute to Doris despite the pandemic. Thank you to residents and current and former staff at Heritage at Meridian Gardens. You became extended family to her and to us. Thank you!