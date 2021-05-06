The Columbus Center for Survivors, the Columbus Police and Sheriff Departments, the Nebraska State Patrol, and the Columbus and area Twin Rivers Taekwondo Schools give thanks to all the participants and contributors for the April 16, 2021 Board Breaking Event.

The theme was “Breaking Against Child Abuse and Neglect” The event raised $6,010.00 with the proceeds to be used by the Center for Survivors, the Columbus Police and Sheriff Departments, and the Nebraska State Patrol to help families and children with special assistance in Columbus and area communities.

Boards Donated By:

Foster Lumber, Mead Lumber, Great Plains, Schuyler Home and Bui8lding Supply

Contributors of $50.00 or More