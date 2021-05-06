The Columbus Center for Survivors, the Columbus Police and Sheriff Departments, the Nebraska State Patrol, and the Columbus and area Twin Rivers Taekwondo Schools give thanks to all the participants and contributors for the April 16, 2021 Board Breaking Event.
The theme was “Breaking Against Child Abuse and Neglect” The event raised $6,010.00 with the proceeds to be used by the Center for Survivors, the Columbus Police and Sheriff Departments, and the Nebraska State Patrol to help families and children with special assistance in Columbus and area communities.
Boards Donated By:
Foster Lumber, Mead Lumber, Great Plains, Schuyler Home and Bui8lding Supply
Contributors of $50.00 or More
Columbus Women’s Healthcare, Nathan and Missy Smolek, Charles and Cheryl Fleeman, Bank of the Valley, Dental Works, Larry and Janet Zulkoski, Polite Paws – Amanda Seamann, Jose, Noemi, Liam Garcia, Sabra Schmidt – The Salon, Pacific Window Tint, Carlos and Julie Velazquez Family, Cody Nilson, John and Ludy Harger, Chad and Becky Hissong, Drew and Lacey Luebe, Cody and Tami Freeland, Stephanie Jarusek, Roger Fuhr, Greg and Jennifer Hill, Diane and Mike Rowe, Holly Anderson, Amanda and Ross Richards, Emillee Higgins, Rob Beiermann, Anonymous, Danika and Mike Rowe, Heath and Michele Clausen, Diego Orreg, Izzy Hill, George and Theresa Kretz, Adam and Stacy Elm, Suqing Jim and Kesong Chen, Jason and Kelly Meridith, Xing Long Inc., Diego Gomez Bordallo, Anna & Christina, Cecilla Baldwin, CK Grill & Bar, Grafe Family, Jason and Kelly Jackson, Bonnie Kemper, Bonnie Sliva, Brad and Mandi Nettleton, Bonnie Anderson Kemper, Jay and Kathy Jackson, Dezmin & Morgan Meridith, Jim & Mary Beller, Terry & Karla Beller
Thanks to Kelly Garcia, Child Advocate, The Center for Survivors, Columbus Police Chief, Charles Sherer, Columbus Sheriff Ed Wemhoff, and Captain Dan Hicks from the Nebraska State Patrol for your insight on the effects of child abuse and neglect on children, families, and communities. These agencies will use these funds and their talented personnel to support the most vulnerable.
Special thanks to the Columbus Twin Rivers Taekwondo instructors, parents, and students including the Leigh, Schuyler, Wayne, and Spalding schools.
“No man or woman stands taller when they bend down to help a child.”
A big thanks to the 1C Church for the use of their facility.