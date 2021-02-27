 Skip to main content
The family of John Aloysius Miksch are truly touched by your kindness and thoughtfulness.

For the acknowledgment of cards, calls, messages, flowers, and memorial gifts in John’s memory plus family, friends, and neighbors. The celebrants of the Mass, Rev. Eric Olson, Rev. Joseph Miksch, plus guest priests and servers at St. Michael’s, Tarnov. Music by Steve Reiners and Virginia Semerad, and for the wake at St. Isidore’s and St. Michael, Tarnov., the 4th degree Knights of Columbus Honor Guard. The parishioners who removed the snow and ice. The kitchen help that served the meal, the American Legion Honor Guard – Platte Center Post # 283. Also, a special thanks to McKown Funeral Home.

John, thank you for the memories we can share about you.

Jeanette M. Miksch

Alice (Dan) Steck

Jean (Brian) Fink

Granchildren: Ashtyn Fink, Ainsley Fink & Ethan Fink

Thanks

Thank You

Thank you for all the cards, visits, emails and videos I received for my 80th Birthday. It made it so very memorable! I do really appreciate it!

