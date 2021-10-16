Thank you for all the messages, calls, visits, cards, flowers, prayers, memorials, food brought in or any other gesture to help us ease the loss. Thank you to Fr. Mike Swanton for the wonderful service, Fr. Joe for concelebrating and for being there for us, St. Bon’s Choir and Tami Augustine for their musical talent, pallbearers & gift bearers, Ladies of the Lord for helping serve the meal prepared by Wunderlich’s, & the salads/desserts, McKown Funeral Home for their special talent to help us in this time of sorrow. Also thanks especially to Kelly & Jeff and ones travelling from out of state for helping us during the time of Phil’s sickness, Bob/Linda Hegi, Jim/Nancy (Hegi) Czuba, Parker Coffin & Tweet. Also a special thanks to my brother Ed and his wife Diann for all their help/time/meals during this difficult time. Hoping I haven’t neglected anyone. He was a special person, kind, honest, dedicated to his faith & fun-loving & will be missed.