We would like to thank everyone who sent us cards, flowers, gifts, and phone calls for our 65th Wedding Anniversary.
God Bless you all,
Henrietta and George Gall
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Barbara Graham
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today