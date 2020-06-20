You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Thank You
View Comments

Thank You

{{featured_button_text}}

Thank you!

My sincere thanks to my family, friends and neighbors for all the get well wishes, flowers, food, prayers and acts of kindness I received during my recovery. Special thanks to my loving 6-pack who provided 24/7 care those first few weeks. To Fr. Joe for the blessing and communion prior to surgery and for daily and weekend masses, as well as, to those assisting, and to NCN and the anonymous donor who provided these televised masses. God Bless.

Dee Augustin

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Thanks

Thank You

The family of Viola Liebig, Liebig Meat Processing would like to thank all who sent prayers and condolences to our family. The death of our Mo…

Thanks

Thank You

Special thanks from the family of Kathryn Schlesinger

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News