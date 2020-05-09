The family of Duane “Bones” Bright would like to thank all of you for your outpouring sympathy at the time of our loved ones death. It was an extremely trying time for us with the horrible virus. We were overwhelmed with all the beautiful cards, calls, memorials, flowers, prayers, and food. Thank you to Father Walter for all the visits to the house and for the beautiful service, McKown Funeral Home for all their help during this difficult time, American Legion Post 84, hospice and oncology staff. We’re also truly grateful for all that followed us to the cemetery. You are all in our prayers. Thank you from the bottom of our hearts.