I want to send my sincere thanks to my family, friends, and those who prayed for me as I recovered from a severe knee infection. I really appreciated the visits, cards, calls, gifts and words of encouragement. Special thanks to the Columbus Fire & Rescue for transport to the hospital, to the medical personnel at both Columbus Community Hospital and the Genoa Hospital "swing bed" unit - nurses, staff and therapists. The care I received was excellent!

Don Hoesly

