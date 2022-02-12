I want to send my sincere thanks to my family, friends, and those who prayed for me as I recovered from a severe knee infection. I really appreciated the visits, cards, calls, gifts and words of encouragement. Special thanks to the Columbus Fire & Rescue for transport to the hospital, to the medical personnel at both Columbus Community Hospital and the Genoa Hospital "swing bed" unit - nurses, staff and therapists. The care I received was excellent!
Don Hoesly
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Barbara Graham
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today