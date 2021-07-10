 Skip to main content
We would like to thank everyone in helping celebrate our 60th wedding anniversary with all the beautiful cards, flowers, phone calls, prayers, and delicious food. We had a wonderful time on our special day and it was all made possible by all of you. Thank you so much.

Norbert and JoAnn Lesiak

