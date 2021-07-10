We would like to thank everyone in helping celebrate our 60th wedding anniversary with all the beautiful cards, flowers, phone calls, prayers, and delicious food. We had a wonderful time on our special day and it was all made possible by all of you. Thank you so much.
Norbert and JoAnn Lesiak
