Dear family and friends, thanks for all the birthday wishes. It made my 80th very fun. Special thanks to my kids and my boss where I worked – “Corner Stop” Jed Brunken, Mike & Ronnie Remm, Julie Luther and Lisa Mueller for the gathering at Valentino’s. It all meant so much to me. Thanks again.
Love, Marge Remm
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Barbara Graham
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today