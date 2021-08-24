 Skip to main content
Thank You
Thank You

Dear family and friends, thanks for all the birthday wishes. It made my 80th very fun. Special thanks to my kids and my boss where I worked – “Corner Stop” Jed Brunken, Mike & Ronnie Remm, Julie Luther and Lisa Mueller for the gathering at Valentino’s. It all meant so much to me. Thanks again.

Love, Marge Remm

