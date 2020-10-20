The family of Fred Westmeyer would like to extend their deepest appreciation to everyone, for the outpouring of

sympathy and kindness following Fred’s death. The overwhelming love and

support has been a great comfort to all of us. We particularly enjoyed the memories shared by family and friends.

A special thanks to Rev. Cory Burma at Peace Lutheran Church for his comforting words and to Gary at Gass-Haney for his comfort and

guidance. The family also extends a heartfelt thanks to the staff at Columbus Community Hospital.

The Fred Westmeyer Family

