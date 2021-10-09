 Skip to main content
your messages of sympathy, flowers and memorials. We would also like to thank Mckown Funeral Home for the wonderful help they gave us during this time, also Father Joe for the beautiful service, Prairie Village, Genoa Care Facilities, Dr. Schafer and Hospice Care. Thank you all again.

The Family of Lougene Schumacher Pat and Darrell Janssen and family Dick and Bev Schumacher and family Debbi and Brian Johnson and family Roch and Jan Schumacher

