We are deeply grateful for the kindness and compassion you extended to our family during this difficult time.
Whether you kept us in your thoughts, sent some lovely flowers, gave a memorial or performed other acts of kindness, you have touched our hearts.
Thank you,
The family of Nancy Schultz
