 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Thank You
0 Comments

Thank You

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Thank You

I want to give a sincere thank you to my family and friends who honored me with a party, cards and well wishes for my 80th birthday. Your thoughtfulness was greatly appreciated.

Arnie Stuthman

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Thank You Margie!
Thanks

Thank You Margie!

Thank you, Margie, for a life of dedicated service and being a source of inspiration to so many!

Thanks

Thank You

I would like to thank Tim and Jaci for making my 80th Birthday family celebration so special. I enjoyed the beautiful roses from Bob, and the …

Thanks

Thank You

My sincere THANK YOU to all who, in any way, made my 100th birthday so special.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News