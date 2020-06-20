We wish to express a sincere thank you to family, friends and neighbors for their kindness and sympathy extended to us during the illness and recent death of our husband, father and grandfather, Richard Bernt. We are especially grateful to Greg Ridgeway at McKown Funeral Home for his kindness and assistance, to Fr. Mike Swanton and Fr. Joe Miksch for celebrating Mass and to the American Legion Hartman Post #84 for providing Military Honors. Lastly, we offer a heartfelt thank you to the wonderful staff at Meridian Gardens for all the love and care they provided over the last two years.