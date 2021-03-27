Words cannot express our feelings for the kindness and caring ways whether it was by a card, hug, phone call, opening your house to our family, memorial, masses and prayers following the death of our Dad, Grandpa & Great-Grandpa Bunk. We are truly blessed to have so many relatives, friends and neighbors to help us through this difficult time. A special thank you to Fr. Joe, Deacon Mark, Deacon Kelly, Knights of Columbus Honor Guard, Hartman Post #84 American Legion Honor Guard, Beth Augustine-Schulte, Tyler Clay, McKown Funeral Home and staff. We are saddened by our loss, time will heal, but Dad, you will be missed and never forgotten.