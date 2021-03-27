 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Thank You
0 comments

Thank You

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Words cannot express our feelings for the kindness and caring ways whether it was by a card, hug, phone call, opening your house to our family, memorial, masses and prayers following the death of our Dad, Grandpa & Great-Grandpa Bunk. We are truly blessed to have so many relatives, friends and neighbors to help us through this difficult time. A special thank you to Fr. Joe, Deacon Mark, Deacon Kelly, Knights of Columbus Honor Guard, Hartman Post #84 American Legion Honor Guard, Beth Augustine-Schulte, Tyler Clay, McKown Funeral Home and staff. We are saddened by our loss, time will heal, but Dad, you will be missed and never forgotten.

May God Bless You All,

The Bunk Kinzer Family

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Thanks

Thank You

I want to thank each of you for the cards, phone calls, flowers, and gifts I received for my 90th Birthday. It made my day!

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News