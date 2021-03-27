Words cannot express our feelings for the kindness and caring ways whether it was by a card, hug, phone call, opening your house to our family, memorial, masses and prayers following the death of our Dad, Grandpa & Great-Grandpa Bunk. We are truly blessed to have so many relatives, friends and neighbors to help us through this difficult time. A special thank you to Fr. Joe, Deacon Mark, Deacon Kelly, Knights of Columbus Honor Guard, Hartman Post #84 American Legion Honor Guard, Beth Augustine-Schulte, Tyler Clay, McKown Funeral Home and staff. We are saddened by our loss, time will heal, but Dad, you will be missed and never forgotten.
May God Bless You All,
The Bunk Kinzer Family