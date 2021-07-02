The family of Adrian Tworek would like to thank Father Joe & the musicians for the beautiful funeral service, Greg at McKown Funeral Home for making the funeral arrangements, the Honor Guard & the American Legion Riders for the beautiful tribute to Adrian. In addition, we want to thank everyone who visited, sent food, flowers & memorials. It meant so much to us!
Jane Tworek & Kade, Jamie & Olivia Mohrman
