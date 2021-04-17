 Skip to main content
Jaster

The Family of Darwin Jaster would like to extend a grateful thank you to all who shared by visits, messages, cards, flowers and memorial gifts. A special thank you to those who provided food for our whole family during this difficult time. Thank you to the wonderful Doctors and nurses at Columbus Community Hospital that cared for him through all of his health struggles. A very heartfelt thank you to Fr. Joe for all his visits and cherished memories he shared with us. Thank you also to McKown Funeral Home for making a very memorable service for our beloved “Hot Sticks”.

With Love, Bernie & the Jaster Family

