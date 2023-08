The family of Mildred Rickert wishes to thank the many people who cared for Mildred and for the kindness shown to the family after her passing. We are especially thankful to Dr. Chander, Dr. Pekny and the staff at Columbus Community Hospital. We appreciate and thank those who assisted at her funeral including Gass Haney Funeral Home, the organist, the soloist, the pallbearers, food preparers and Pastor Burma who provided such a comforting message. God’s blessing to you all.