It is with sincere gratitude and much appreciation that many thanks go out to those who remembered me during my recent recovery process. The many cards, flowers, and phone calls were wonderfully generous. To the federated church and staff, Columbus Hospital medical staff, Emerald Rehab Facility staff, and all of my friends and family, your care, concern and consideration made my convalescence pass more quickly.
In loving thanks,
Roberta Saalfeld
