Thank you for condolences, calls and cards, flowers, memorials and gifts. Roland will be missed. His sister Elaine and I were each continuing to follow current (CDC/Covid-19 social distancing) guidelines and did not attend the visitation - and missed seeing so many of you; thank you for reaching out.

And, thanks…for the memories. My returning to the Columbus area to marry Roland was a surprise, bringing 15 good years of seeing longtime friends and making new, and seeing extended family even after my mom was no longer with us, and being “family” with his. This time got me back to clarinet and bands, and to bridge groups, and gatherings.

My phone # will be the same, and that and my address are available from family & relatives, mutual friends, neighbors, and St. John’s. See you! You would be welcome for a visit!

Lowene (Osten) Johnson Rosendahl

