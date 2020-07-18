You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Thank You
View Comments

Thank You

{{featured_button_text}}

Thank you for condolences, calls and cards, flowers, memorials and gifts. Roland will be missed. His sister Elaine and I were each continuing to follow current (CDC/Covid-19 social distancing) guidelines and did not attend the visitation - and missed seeing so many of you; thank you for reaching out.

And, thanks…for the memories. My returning to the Columbus area to marry Roland was a surprise, bringing 15 good years of seeing longtime friends and making new, and seeing extended family even after my mom was no longer with us, and being “family” with his. This time got me back to clarinet and bands, and to bridge groups, and gatherings.

My phone # will be the same, and that and my address are available from family & relatives, mutual friends, neighbors, and St. John’s. See you! You would be welcome for a visit!

Lowene (Osten) Johnson Rosendahl

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Thanks

Thank You

Many thanks to all my dear friends and relatives who sent me cards and gifts for my 90th birthday. I really enjoyed them all. May God Bless You All.

Thanks

Thank You

It is with sincere gratitude and much appreciation that many thanks go out to those who remembered me during my recent recovery process. The m…

Thanks

Thank You

We wish to express a sincere thank you to family, friends and neighbors for their kindness and sympathy extended to us during the illness and …

Thanks

Thank You

Thank you to Emerald Care’s Alzheimer unit for all they did for Marlin during his stay. We would also like to thank Reverend Murry Jay Johnsto…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News