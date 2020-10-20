The Midwest Street Rod Association, East Central Chapter of Columbus, Nebraska, is currently the longest-running car show in Nebraska. In order to show our appreciation to the community, our Chapter recently made donations to the following organizations:
*Center for Survivors / $500: Serving victims of domestic violence, dating violence, sexual assault, stalking, and human trafficking
*Columbus Rescue Mission/ $500: Food, shelter and guidance for those in need
*Columbus Backpack Program/ $500: Helping curb childhood hunger
*Sammy’s Superheroes Foundation/ $500: Childhood cancer research
Our car club would like to thank the participants of our September 20th car show held at Pawnee Park. You and the following sponsors make it possible for us to donate to these and other worthy causes.
Pinnacle Bank of Shelby
Central Parts
Gene Steffy Ford
Binswanger Glass
NAPA Auto Parts
Columbus Visitors Bureau
Safelite Auto Glass
Eagle Distributing of Fremont
Ed Bouge
All Star Glass
Advanced Auto
Home 360
Speedway Motors, Lincoln
Clock Tower Auto Mall
Motion Industries
Oasis Bar
Performance Paint and Body
Judy’s Concessions
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!