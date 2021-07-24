The Family of Patty (Patricia Marie) Wiese would like to thank our neighbors, friends and family for their support, kindness and sympathy during Patty’s illness and following her death, with a special thank you for the beautiful flowers. Thank you to the Priests and Deacons of St. Bonaventure’s for their visits and support. To the Ladies of the Lord for their lunch and beautiful basket of many delicious and helpful items. To St. Bon’s Choir for the beautiful music. To McKown Funeral Home for their help and support.