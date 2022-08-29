 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

James Dammann and Janet Stanislav-Hein Wedding

  • Updated
  • 0
James Dammann wedding

James Dammann and Janet Stanislav-Hein were united in marriage on August 20, 2022 at the couple’s home in Leigh.

Honor attendants were: Linda Dammann, maid of honor; Kevin Hedin, best man; and Bear Dammann, ring bearer. After celebrating their marriage, the couple will honeymoon in Grand Tetons, WY.

The bride and groom both work for BD, Janet as an inspector and James as a medical technician.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News