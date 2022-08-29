James Dammann and Janet Stanislav-Hein Wedding

James Dammann and Janet Stanislav-Hein were united in marriage on August 20, 2022 at the couple’s home in Leigh.
Honor attendants were: Linda Dammann, maid of honor; Kevin Hedin, best man; and Bear Dammann, ring bearer. After celebrating their marriage, the couple will honeymoon in Grand Tetons, WY.
The bride and groom both work for BD, Janet as an inspector and James as a medical technician.
