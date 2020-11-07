Reab-Bayer
COLUMBUS – Danielle (Hill) Reab and Jarod Bayer both of Platte Center, were united in marriage on July 29, 2020 at Henry’s on 11 in Columbus. Officiant was Kim Schaefer.
Danielle, daughter of Jane Hill of Columbus and the late Dave Hill, received a Bachelor of Science in Nursing from the University of Nebraska Medical Center, College of Nursing in Norfolk and is in the process of receiving a MSN/MBA Nursing Leadership degree from Nebraska Wesleyan University in Omaha. She is a member of the Sigma Theta Tau International Nursing Honor Society. She is a Registered Nurse at Columbus Community Hospital.
Jarod, son of Christie Clayborn of Omaha and Thomas Bayer of Schuyler, received a FORD Asset Auto Technician degree from Des Moines Area Community College in Ankeny, Iowa. He is a Diesel Mechanic at Cliff Viessman’s Inc. and also is a farmer.
Honor attendants were Desiree Hamilton of O’Neill, Rebecca Bilby of Rapid City, SD and Jess Leusche of Columbus. Bridesmaids were Tessa Tielbar of Hastings and Lorena Luna Spindola of Columbus. Groomsmen were Jeff Pitz of Bruno, Jason Hamilton of O’Neill and Jessey Allbaugh of Richland. Giving the bride away was Evan Reab. Junior bridesmaids were Emily Reab and Rhenessa Bayer. Junior groomsmen were Cayden Bayer. Ringbearer was Breyson Bayer. Photographer was Katie Autry Photography.
The couple is planning on taking a post COVID honeymoon trip to Bali, Indonesia. The couple resides in Platte Center. Although COVID and weather had us changing our plans even on our wedding day, it was a day filled with love and laughter. We thank our friends and family for making our day amazing.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!