Reab-Bayer

COLUMBUS – Danielle (Hill) Reab and Jarod Bayer both of Platte Center, were united in marriage on July 29, 2020 at Henry’s on 11 in Columbus. Officiant was Kim Schaefer.

Danielle, daughter of Jane Hill of Columbus and the late Dave Hill, received a Bachelor of Science in Nursing from the University of Nebraska Medical Center, College of Nursing in Norfolk and is in the process of receiving a MSN/MBA Nursing Leadership degree from Nebraska Wesleyan University in Omaha. She is a member of the Sigma Theta Tau International Nursing Honor Society. She is a Registered Nurse at Columbus Community Hospital.

Jarod, son of Christie Clayborn of Omaha and Thomas Bayer of Schuyler, received a FORD Asset Auto Technician degree from Des Moines Area Community College in Ankeny, Iowa. He is a Diesel Mechanic at Cliff Viessman’s Inc. and also is a farmer.