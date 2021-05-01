Schmidt-Bock

BUFFALO, WYOMING – Mike and Kathy Bock of Columbus would like to announce the marriage of their son Jeremy to Tyler Schmidt of Coarsegold, California. They were married on March 20, 2021 in Buffalo, Wyoming. They made their home in Buffalo, Wyoming where they own and operate Zbar Cabins and Motel. Jeremy is the grandson of Margie Coffin of Columbus.
