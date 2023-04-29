Tribute to AC/DC performance

On April 29 ACC Entertainment will present “Shoot to Thrill”, a tribute to AC/DC featuring Rocks in a Pocket, beginning at 7 p.m. in the Ramada Inn. Cost is $20 in advance and $25 at the door. Contact Adam at 402-707-0794. For reserved tables visit acc-entertainment.ticketleap.com.

Vertical Voices rehearsals

Vertical Voices, the Columbus area’s nondenominational praise choir and band, will begin to rehearse for this year’s National Day of Prayer Concert to be held on Thursday, May 4, in Frankfort Square (or First United Methodist Church if weather dictates). No audition is necessary. Email director Fred Ritter at fritterchoirguy@gmail.com or test 402-285-2343 with your name and what part you want to sing (soprano, alto, tenor or bass). The final rehearsal will be on Monday evening on May 1 all at the Columbus Middle School from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

CAHRA scholarship opportunity

The Columbus Area Human Resources Association (CAHRA) is offering a $1,000 scholarship to graduation seniors. Students must be employed or have a family member who is employed with a company that is a member of CAHRA. Students must intend to major in a business or human resources program of study. For more information and an application visit columbushr.org. The deadline to submit an application is May 1st.

CarFit event

Columbus Community Hospital invites members of the public to attend its CarFit event Tuesday, May 2, from 1 to 4 p.m. at the Humphrey Medical Clinic in Humphrey. The event will provide a quick and comprehensive check on how drivers and their vehicles work together. A trained CarFit professional can recommend minor alterations that can help drivers have better and safer trips; the process takes about 20 minutes. Professionals will make sure drivers have the following: a clear line of sight over their steering wheel, plenty of room between their breastbone and the airbag in their steering wheel, a seat that fits comfortably and safely, a properly adjusted head restrained, easy access to gas and brake pedals and a proper and comfortable seat belt. To schedule an appointment contact RaeChael Wilcox at 402-562-3333. For more information visit car-fit.org or columbushosp.org.

Food thoughts classes

Food Thoughts classes through the Columbus Community Hospital will continue through April, May and June. Classes are from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. every Friday in the Columbus Wellness Center multipurpose room. Dietitians lead the classes and provide expert advice about health and nutrition. For May: May 5, how much water do I need; May 12, Strategies for Successful Meal Planning; May 19, Eating Right for Life; and May 26, Cheesy Baked Veggie Dunkers Cooking Demo. For June: June 9, Staying Away from Fad Diets; June 16, Nutrition Panels and Food Labels; June 23, What is Vitamin D?; and June 30, Healthy Spinach and Artichoke Dip Cooking Demo. Contact Susan Olmer at 402-562-4460 or Joan Plummer at 402-562-4462 for more information.

Scrubs and uniform sale

The Columbus Community Hospital will host a two-day clothing sale focused on medical scrubs and uniforms. The event will be from noon to 7 p.m. on Monday, May 8 in the south parking lot (north of the valet reserved parking). The sale will resume from 7:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday, May 9 in the south parking lot, and again from 3:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. on the east side of the South Campus. South Campus is located at 3005 19th St. in Columbus. There will be a selection of uniforms in various colors and styles and a variety of accessories and shoes. Proceeds will benefit medical advancement efforts at the hospital. Cash, check, credit cards and debit cards will be accepted. For more information visit columbushosp.org.

Friends of Music performance

The Columbus Friends of Music presents "Beginnings", a New York City-based 7-piece band dedicated to playing the great music of the band Chicago and all their hits from the '60s, '70s and '80s. The performance will be on Tuesday, May 9th at the Columbus High Concert Hall at 7 p.m. Tickets will be available at the door or by calling Kirsten Ritter at (402)-270-2255.

Garage sales

There will be a series of garage sales at the Schuyler Historical Society Annex, 1112 C Street via the north door on May 11th and 12th and May 18th and 19th from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Items to be sold include artificial flowers, Memorial Day arrangements, decorative wreaths, cherished teddies and other miscellaneous items. For more information contact Betty Brichacek at (402)-615-0857.

Free car seat checks

The Columbus Community Hospital will partner with the Columbus Motor Company to provide free car seat checks on Thursday, May 18 from 4 to 8 p.m. at the Columbus Motor Company, 2806 23rd St in Columbus. Certified technicians will teach caregivers about proper seat installation and how to secure a child in a car seat. Technicians will also check to ensure caregivers use appropriate seats for their children and that no car seats have been recalled. Checks will be on first-come, first-served basis. There is no need to schedule an appointment. Spanish interpreters will be available. For more information visit columbushosp.org.

Calendar contest for students

Put your artistic talents to good use by submitting a drawing for the 2024 "Nebraska: Don't Waste It!" calendar contest. The calendar will feature the artwork of students from grade K-12. Drawings should demonstrate the importance of good environmental practices and tips on reducing waste, recycling and protecting Nebraska's air, land and water. Winners will be also be invited to an awards presentation at the State Capitol. All Nebraska students are eligible. One piece of student art will be featured each month with the grand prize winner's work will be featured on the cover. Entries must be postmarked no later than May 31 to NDEE Calendar Contest, P.O. Box 98922 in Lincoln, 68509-8922. Use tape to attach mandatory label, and mail the artwork flat; artwork will not be returned. All artwork must be submitted on a 8.5 by 11 unlined white paper in a landscape orientation using markers, watercolors, tempera, oils, crayons, chalk, acrylic or colored pencils (no pen and ink). The entry form and more information can be found at http://dee.ne.gov/NDEQProg.nsf/OnWeb/CalendarContest.

Genoa Indian School scholarship

The Native American students who attended the Genoa U.S. Indian School from 1884 to 1934 contributed to the history of Genoa, the state of Nebraska, and the United States through their presence, language, and culture. In recognition of the contributions of these students, the Genoa U.S. Indian School Foundation and the children of Dale and Alice Wolfe will now offer a $2,000 college scholarship to a descendant of a former Genoa U.S. Indian School student. Students may obtain an application on line at www.genoaindianschoolmuseum.org or by writing to the Genoa Indian School Foundation at PO Box 382, Genoa NE 68640, or by contacting Nicole Drozd via e-mail at historicalgenoa@gmail.com and by noting “scholarship” in the subject line. Students should provide a thorough application and at least one reference letter from a teacher or employer. The application submission deadline is June 15th of every year prior to the scholarship being awarded for the upcoming fall semester. For additional questions contact Drozd at 308-991-5360.

Columbus Clean Way Club

The Columbus Nebraska Clean Way Club NA hosts meetings downstairs in the Pioneer Plaza, 2402 13th St. on Mondays through Fridays at 12:15 p.m., Sundays at 4:30 p.m., alongside 8 p.m. meetings on Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays.