Community Band

The Community Band will return for Columbus Days to be held at 10 p.m. Aug. 10 in Frankfort Square. Doug Phillips is the Director again this year and Dr. Krista Vazquez Connelly (Music Director at Central Community College) is the guest director. The theme of Columbus Days is Lights, Camera, Action.

Salad luncheon

The First United Methodist Church will host their annual Salad Luncheon from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Aug. 10 at their Columbus location, 2710 14th St., and the cost is $8 for adults and $3 for children 12 and under. The luncheon is a fundraiser and will be used for missions.

Baby contest

The CASA Connection's annual "I'm a Little Cutie" Baby Contest will be held from 8:30 a.m. to 10 am. Saturday, Aug. 12, at Frankfort Square as a part of Columbus Days. Children from newborns to 18 months are eligible to compete. All age groups will be co-ed, and prizes will be awarded for 1st, 2nd and 3rd place in each age groups -- zero to six months; seven to 12; and 13 to 18 months. The registration fee is $15, and all forms and fee must be delivered to the CASA Office, 2610 14th St., by 5 p.m. on Aug. 10. There are no exceptions. Forms can be found online at casaconnectionne.com. For questions contact 402-563-4944 or casacon@yahoo.com.

Genoa Indian School Day

The 33rd Annual Genoa US Indian School Foundation Recognition and Remembrance Day will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Aug. 12 in Genoa. Everyone is welcome to attend. The gathering will begins with remarks from foundation members in the St. Rose of Lima Community Center, 116 N Elm St. in Genoa. The day's activities include educational presentations and exhibits, tours of the Interpretive Center, a research center with resources for genealogical research and Indigenous jewelry and crafts--call 308-991-5360 to reserve a table. Lunch will be served from 11:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. with Indian Tacos made by descendant Jan Ellston and served by Twin River FBLA--free to honored guests and $8.50 for others. After, there will be a cemetery update and a sharing time from descendants. An ice cream social will close the event. For more information call 402-993-6036 or 402-993-6055.

Food for Thought classes

The Columbus Community Hospital will resume their Food for Thought classes throughout August and September, 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. every Friday in the multipurpose room at the Columbus Wellness Center. Dietitians lead the class and provide advice on health and nutrition. Following, they will also answer questions. The following topics for each session include: Aug. 11, Irritable Bowel Syndrome; Aug. 18, Are Artificial Sweeteners Safe?; Aug. 25, Simple Pico De Gallo Recipe Cooking Demo; Sept. 1, Brain Health and Fish; Sept. 8, Foods for Eye Health; Sept. 15, Triglycerides - Why Do They Matter?; Sept. 22, Diverticulitis; and Sept. 29, No-Back Coconut Truffles Cooking Demo. For more information contact Susan Olmer at 402-562-4460 or Joan Plummer at 402-562-4462.

Turkey permits to be available

Hunters may begin purchasing 2023 Nebraska fall turkey permits beginning Aug. 14. A fall turkey permit still is valid statewide, but significant changes are taking place this 2023 fall season including the following: Each hunter may only have one permit. The bag limit allows the take of one turkey of either sex with a shotgun or archery equipment. All turkey harvests must be reported via Telecheck. The fall turkey season is Oct. 1 through Nov. 30. Permits will be available at outdoornebraska.gov and at Nebraska Game and Parks Commission permitting offices.

Emergency medical services workshop

The Allied Health Department at Northeast Community College in Norfolk has announced a free, one-session EPI/Albuterol workshop for emergency medical service technicians to be held from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 16, in the Newman Grove Fire Hall. There is no need to pre-register for the workshop. For additional information call the Allied Health Department Northeast Community College at 402-884-7335.

Pop-up boutique

The Columbus Community Hospital will welcome Boutique29eleven for a one-day clothing sale from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 21, in the hospital's first floor conference center. The public can browse an expansive selection featuring the latest in women’s fashion, in sizes ranging from small-3XL. In addition to clothing essentials, there will also be a variety of accessories and shoes. Proceeds from the event will help benefit medical advancement efforts at the hospital. Organizers will accept cash, check, credit/debit cards and Venmo. Hospital employees can also use payroll deductions. For more information on the Boutique29eleven sale, visit columbushosp.org.

Tarnov Historical Museum open

The Tarnov Historical Museum will now be open noon to 4 p.m. Mondays. The museum will have a variety of artifacts for the public. Free will donations are accepted.

Columbus Clean Way Club

The Columbus Nebraska Clean Way Club NA hosts meetings downstairs 12:15 p.m. Mondays through Fridays, 4:30 p.m. Sundays and 8 p.m. on Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesday, Fridays and Saturdays, at Pioneer Plaza, 2402 13th St.