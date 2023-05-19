Garage sales

There will be a series of garage sales at the Schuyler Historical Society Annex, 1112 C Street via the north door on May 19 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Items to be sold include artificial flowers, Memorial Day arrangements, decorative wreaths, cherished teddies and other miscellaneous items. For more information contact Betty Brichacek at (402)-615-0857.

Food thoughts classes

Food Thoughts classes through the Columbus Community Hospital will continue through April, May and June. Classes are from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. every Friday in the Columbus Wellness Center multipurpose room. Dietitians lead the classes and provide expert advice about health and nutrition. For May: May 19, Eating Right for Life; and May 26, Cheesy Baked Veggie Dunkers Cooking Demo. For June: June 9, Staying Away from Fad Diets; June 16, Nutrition Panels and Food Labels; June 23, What is Vitamin D?; and June 30, Healthy Spinach and Artichoke Dip Cooking Demo. Contact Susan Olmer at 402-562-4460 or Joan Plummer at 402-562-4462 for more information.

School's out blowout

Lost Creek Elementary, 3772 33rd Ave. in Columbus, will host a School's Out Blowout on Friday, May 19 from 5 to 7 p.m. There will be games, food, obstacle courses and a bounce house. This is a free event open to all.

Cemetery cleanup

The Monroe Gruetli Cemetery will hold a cleanup at 7 p.m. on Thursday, May 25. A short business meeting will be held following the cleanup. All those interested in the cemetery are welcome to attend. Memorial decorations must be removed by July 10.

Walk with a doc

The Columbus Community Hospital Occupational Health Services invites members of the community to join them each month for their "Walk with a Doc" event. This event will be held on Wednesday, May 31 at the 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at Lake Esther with Cardiologist Dr. Sabu George. In the case of inclement weather, the walking location will be held at the US 30 Center Mall. Participants will learn about a health topic and then spend the rest of the hour walking and conversating with a doctor. For more information visit columbushosp.org.

Calendar contest for students

Put your artistic talents to good use by submitting a drawing for the 2024 "Nebraska: Don't Waste It!" calendar contest. The calendar will feature the artwork of students from grade K-12. Drawings should demonstrate the importance of good environmental practices and tips on reducing waste, recycling and protecting Nebraska's air, land and water. Winners will be also be invited to an awards presentation at the State Capitol. All Nebraska students are eligible. One piece of student art will be featured each month with the grand prize winner's work will be featured on the cover. Entries must be postmarked no later than May 31 to NDEE Calendar Contest, P.O. Box 98922 in Lincoln, 68509-8922. Use tape to attach mandatory label, and mail the artwork flat; artwork will not be returned. All artwork must be submitted on a 8.5 by 11 unlined white paper in a landscape orientation using markers, watercolors, tempera, oils, crayons, chalk, acrylic or colored pencils (no pen and ink). The entry form and more information can be found at http://dee.ne.gov/NDEQProg.nsf/OnWeb/CalendarContest.

Antique tractor and gas engines show

The 32nd Annual Antique Tractor and Gas Engines Show will be held on Saturday, June 10 from 8 a.m. to dusk and Sunday, June 11 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Pawnee Park. Exhibitors of antique vehicles, vintage tractors, gasoline engines and other types of farm equipment are welcome to bring them and share. Items such as old time gasoline engines, grinding antique farm equipment, flea market and collection, antique garden tools and hands tools display, vintage tractors and more will be shown and present. Admission is free for all.

For more information contact Robert and Diane Sliva at 402-564-3669 or Dave Martensen at 402-487-2657.

Children's museum fundraiser

Tropical Smoothie Café, 2280 33rd Ave. in Columbus, is helping raise money for the Columbus Area Children's Museum from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. on June 13. 20% of all food and smoothie sales will be donated to the museum.

Genoa Indian School scholarship

The Native American students who attended the Genoa U.S. Indian School from 1884 to 1934 contributed to the history of Genoa, the state of Nebraska, and the United States through their presence, language, and culture. In recognition of the contributions of these students, the Genoa U.S. Indian School Foundation and the children of Dale and Alice Wolfe will now offer a $2,000 college scholarship to a descendant of a former Genoa U.S. Indian School student. Students may obtain an application on line at www.genoaindianschoolmuseum.org or by writing to the Genoa Indian School Foundation at PO Box 382, Genoa NE 68640, or by contacting Nicole Drozd via e-mail at historicalgenoa@gmail.com and by noting “scholarship” in the subject line. Students should provide a thorough application and at least one reference letter from a teacher or employer. The application submission deadline is June 15 of every year prior to the scholarship being awarded for the upcoming fall semester. For additional questions contact Drozd at 308-991-5360.

Columbus Clean Way Club

The Columbus Nebraska Clean Way Club NA hosts meetings downstairs in the Pioneer Plaza, 2402 13th St. on Mondays through Fridays at 12:15 p.m., Sundays at 4:30 p.m., alongside 8 p.m. meetings on Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays.