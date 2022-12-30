Area Briefs Dec.30

New Year's closures

Some City of Columbus departments will be closed at various times in observance of the New Year's Day holiday.

The Columbus Area Transit, the Columbus Police Department Lobby and front desk, the Columbus Senior Center, and all departments located in City Hall will be closed on Monday, Jan. 2, 2023.

The Columbus Public Library will be closed on Sunday, Jan. 1, and Monday, Jan. 2.

The Columbus Aquatic Center will be closed Sunday, Jan. 1, and will be open regular hours Monday, Jan. 2. Visit the Columbus, NE Parks and Recreation Facebook page or call 402-563-3222 for details about their current schedule.

Van Berg Golf Course will be open, weather permitting. Columbus and Roselawn Cemeteries and all parks will be open.

The Solid Waste area of the Columbus Transfer Station will be open to licensed garbage haulers only from 8 a.m. to 12 Noon on Monday, Jan. 2. The Yard Waste Site will be closed on Monday, Jan. 2.

The Street, Wastewater, Water Production, and Water Utility Service Divisions will be on call for emergencies.

The Columbus Fire and Police Departments will be available 24-7 for public safety responses.

Cooking classes

The Columbus Community Hospital dietitians will host another monthly cooking class this January with the theme "Everything Soup" on Jan. 10 from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. in the multipurpose room at the Columbus Wellness Center. Cost is $15 per person, including materials and food samples. Classes have a limit, so register by calling 402-562-4462.

Walk with a doc

The Columbus Community Hospital Occupational Health Services will host a Walk with a Doc event on Thursday, Jan. 17. Spend time learning about a current health topic, then spend the rest of the hour enjoying a healthy walk and conversation. Join Dr. Tara Sjuts on a walk discussing "Strategies for navigating the social media world with your child" from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the US 30 Center Mall. This is a free community event.

'Rallying for Riggs' soup supper

Join the Platte Center Fire and Rescue for their annual soup feed on Saturday, Jan. 21. All proceeds will go to Mitch and Jess Coble who have a 4-year-old diagnosed with Acute Lymphocytic Leukemia. Mitch is a volunteer firefighter for the Platte Center team. Soup will begin being served at 5 p.m. with a free will donation. There will be a silent auction, and Nebraska native Lee Phillips will provide live entertainment. Contact Nicolette Coble via Facebook or test 402-942-1401 to donate to the silent auction.

Impact of technology classes for families

The Columbus Community Hospital and Smart Gen Society will offer two community events to help families understand the developmental, emotional and psychological impacts of social media and technology on kids and families. Both events will be in the hospital's first-floor conference center and include an English and Spanish session. The hospital will serve a healthy meal during the 6 to 7 p.m. sessions and light refreshments/snacks during the 7:30 to 8:30 p.m., sessions. The Spanish session will begin at 6 p.m., followed by the English session at 7:30 p.m.

The first event will be Monday, Jan. 30, and focus on "Parenting the Smart Gen." Features topics will include early access to technology to increasing digital-based anxieties. The second event will be Wednesday, Feb. 1, and will share information related to "Toddlers and Tech." Attendees will learn to safely manage their toddler and young child's online exposure. Interested participants should register by Friday, Jan. 27, by calling 402-562-3359, emailing kadahl@columbushosp.org or visiting columbushosp.org