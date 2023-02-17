Mayflower Descendants scholarship

At the Nebraska Society of Mayflower Descendant's Spring meeting on April, 23 in Omaha, the Society will award the ninth Nebraska Society of Mayflower Descendants Burt and Becky Whedon Memorial Scholarship in the amount of $1,620 to a high school senior planning to attend an accredited 4-year-college or university during the 2023 through 2023 academic year. The year's essay topic focuses on the Mayflower Pilgrims. Applicants should choose one Pilgrim from the 51 Mayflower passengers who left descendants and write about his or her contribution to Plymouth Colony and his or her place in history. Applicants will be evaluated by a written essay, honors received, school or volunteer activities, employment and demonstrated leadership. Mayflower ancestry is not a requirement. The essay must include references to document the facts in the essay, which will be evaluated for content, organization, style, grammar and creativity. Sources must be cited in appropriate bibliographic style. The deadline to apply is March 31, and for more information visit www.nebraskamayflower.org/scholarship.

Genoa Indian School scholarship

The Native American students who attended the Genoa U.S. Indian School from 1884 to 1934 contributed to the history of Genoa, the state of Nebraska, and the United States through their presence, language, and culture. In recognition of the contributions of these students, the Genoa U.S. Indian School Foundation and the children of Dale and Alice Wolfe will now offer a $2,000.00 college scholarship to a descendant of a former Genoa U.S. Indian School student. Students may obtain an application on line at www.genoaindianschoolmuseum.org or by writing to the Genoa Indian School Foundation at PO Box 382, Genoa NE 68640, or by contacting Nicole Drozd via e-mail at historicalgenoa@gmail.com and by noting “scholarship” in the subject line. Students should provide a thorough application and at least one reference letter from a teacher or employer. The application submission deadline is June 15th of every year prior to the scholarship being awarded for the upcoming fall semester. For additional questions contact Drozd at (308)-991-5360.

Friends of Music

The Friends of Music will hold a concert featuring Dan Miller’s Cowboy Music Revue on Feb. 17 at 7 p.m. at the Columbus High School Concert Hall, 3434 Discoverer Drive.

Cowboy and Americana is a family-friendly production. Dan Miller and his Cowboy Music Revue have entertained audiences around the world for 17 years. Season tickets still available at the door.

Presidents' Day closures

Some City of Columbus departments will be closed Monday, Feb. 20 in observance of Presidents' Day.

The Columbus Area Transit, the Columbus Senior Center, the Columbus Public Library, the Columbus Police Department Lobby and front desk and all departments located in City Hall will be closed on Monday, Feb. 20.

The Columbus Transfer Station will be open to licensed garbage haulers only from 8 a.m. to noon. The Yard Waste Site will be closed.

The Aquatic Center will be open. Columbus and Roselawn Cemeteries will be open, along with all city parks. Van Berg Golf Course will be open, weather permitting.

The Street, Wastewater, Water Production and Water Utility Service Divisions will be on call for emergencies.

The Columbus Fire and Police departments will be available 24-7 for public safety responses.

Diabetes support classes

Diabetes Tidbits is a free session offered from noon to 1 p.m. every Thursday at the Columbus Community Hospital. Diabetes educators lead the classes and provide expert advice about managing your health. Each session begins with a predetermined topic. Once the diabetes educator finishes discussing that topic, she allows time for additional questions. Tentative topics for February include: Feb. 23, carbohydrate counting. Enrollment is not necessary, and those interested may attend as many classes as they like. Family and friends are also welcome to join. For more information contact Joan Plummer at 402-562-4462.

Food thoughts classes

Beginning once again every Friday throughout January will be the Columbus Community Hospital’s Food Thoughts classes at the Columbus Wellness Center multipurpose room from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Dietitians will be available afterward to answer individual questions. There is no cost for the class or time with dietitians. Planned topics include: Feb. 24, Sugar and Spice Popcorn cooking demo.

CCC music concerts

The Central Community College will hold two music concerts within the next upcoming weeks. The first will be a band concert at 3 p.m. on Feb. 26 in the campus’s Fine Arts Theater. Performing will be the CCC Concert Band under the direction of Krista Vazquez-Connelly. Student work for the art and design department will be featured during the performance. The choral concert will be held at 7 p.m. on March 2 at the First United Methodist Church, 2710 14th St. in Columbus. It will feature the CCC choirs under the direction of Jeffrey Kitson. The Schuyler High School Choir will be a special guest. Admission to the concerts is free, but freewill donations are welcome. Both events are best suited for ages five and older. For more information contact Joni Ransom at (308)-398-7301.

Health fair

Annie Jeffrey Memorial County Health Center will have their 15th Annual Health Fair on Tuesday, March 7th. Discounted health screening services will be blood draws and the Bryan Health Mobile Screening Unit will be offering cardiovascular screening tests. The Polk County Health Department will also be on site with information available. The health fair will be held at the Annie Jeffrey Memorial County Health Center in Osceola from 6:45 a.m. to 12 p.m. Participants are encouraged not to eat or drink 8 to 12 hours before the test but can drink water and medications as usual. Also, participants are to bring a self-addressed, stamped legal sized envelope so test results can be mailed.

Eligibility for the Bryan Health Mobile screenings includes the following: at least 65 years old or between 55 to 64 with a history of prior heart disease or heart surgery, history of tobacco use, high cholesterol, high blood pressure and/or diabetes or a family history of stroke, heart attack, high blood pressure, kidney failure, sudden cardiac death or abdominal aortic aneurysm. Those interested need to call (402)-747-2031 to set up an appointment.

For more information call (402)-747-2031 and ask for Robin or Mindy. No appointment is necessary, and walk-ins are welcome.

Columbus Clean Way Club

The Columbus Nebraska Clean Way Club NA hosts meetings downstairs in the Pioneer Plaza, 2402 13th St. on Mondays through Fridays at 12:15 p.m., Sundays at 4:30 p.m., alongside 8 p.m. meetings on Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays.