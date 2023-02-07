Platte Valley Kin Seekers meeting

The Platte Valley Kin Seekers will hold a meeting at the Historical Society Meeting Room, 2916 16th St., on Feb. 7 at 1 p.m.

Diabetes support classes

Diabetes Tidbits is a free session offered from noon to 1 p.m. every Thursday at the Columbus Community Hospital. Diabetes educators lead the classes and provide expert advice about managing your health. Each session begins with a predetermined topic. Once the diabetes educator finishes discussing that topic, she allows time for additional questions. Tentative topics for February include: Feb. 9, managing stress; Feb. 16, solving problems with diabetes; and Feb. 23, carbohydrate counting. Enrollment is not necessary, and those interested may attend as many classes as they like. Family and friends are also welcome to join. For more information contact Joan Plummer at 402-562-4462.

Girl Scouts information parties

The Girl Scouts Spirit of Nebraska is hosting free youth-themed parties across the state and in the area. The parties offer an opportunity for families to learn more about Girl Scouts and register their child. These events are open for any girl youth in K-3rd grade. Upcoming events will be held in Humphrey in Columbus on Thursday, Feb. 9 from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Girl Scouts Columbus Service Center (Unicorn Friends Party); and in Platte Center, on Wed. Feb. 15 from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Platte Center Elementary School (Unicorn Friends Party).

Open house set for road project

The Nebraska Department of Transportation (NDOT) will hold a pre-construction public information open house meeting regarding improvements to U.S. Highway 30 (US-30) from just east of the north junction of U.S. Highway 81 (US-81) and US-30, extending to just east of the East 11th Avenue intersection in Platte County. The meeting will be held at the American Legion Hartman Post 84, 2263 3rd Avenue, in Columbus on Thursday, Feb. 9, from 5-7 p.m.

Initial construction is scheduled to start in spring 2023. The highway project would be constructed under traffic with lane closures controlled by approved temporary traffic control strategies and devices. Access to adjacent properties would be maintained during construction but may be limited at times due to phasing requirements. Additional details will be available online and at the open house.

There will be a formal presentation at 5:15 p.m., and personnel from the Department of Transportation and the contractor will be available to answer questions. Information regarding the proposed project will be made available on the NDOT website at ndot.info/32234.

Food thoughts classes

Beginning once again every Friday throughout January will be the Columbus Community Hospital’s Food Thoughts classes at the Columbus Wellness Center multipurpose room from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Dietitians will be available afterward to answer individual questions. There is no cost for the class or time with dietitians. Planned topics include: Feb. 10, Choose Healthy Fats; and Feb. 24, Sugar and Spice Popcorn cooking demo.

Walk to Jerusalem program

The Platte County Lifestyle Coalition is encouraging physical activity by offering the Walk to Jerusalem program in Columbus. The Walk to Jerusalem is a walk beginning at the participating town and ending in Jerusalem, Israel. The eight-week program starts on Sunday, Feb. 12, and ends on Sunday, April 9. Several churches in the Columbus community and the surrounding area have already signed up to participate in the program, and there is still time for more churches to sign up. The walk is also open to people outside of an affiliated church or faith-based organization. Individuals not registered with a church should contact Vis at 402-562-4686 or edvis@columbushosp.org. For more information on the Walk to Jerusalem or the Platte County Lifestyle Coalition, contact Vis or visit columbushosp.org.

Chocolate for Valentine’s Day

The Columbus Community Hospital Volunteer and Guest Services will hold a Chocolate for Valentine’s Day sale featuring See’s Candies on Monday, Feb. 13, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. outside the Prairie Wind Café on the hospital’s first floor. There will be chocolate assortment boxes, chocolate hearts and various sweet treats.

Columbus Clean Way Club

The Columbus Nebraska Clean Way Club NA hosts meetings downstairs in the Pioneer Plaza, 2402 13th St. on Mondays through Fridays at 12:15 p.m., Sundays at 4:30 p.m., alongside 8 p.m. meetings on Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays.