Area Briefs Jan. 28

Impact of technology classes for families

The Columbus Community Hospital and Smart Gen Society will offer two community events to help families understand the developmental, emotional and psychological impacts of social media and technology on kids and families. Both events will be in the hospital's first-floor conference center and include an English and Spanish session. The hospital will serve a healthy meal during the 6 to 7 p.m. sessions and light refreshments/snacks during the 7:30 to 8:30 p.m., sessions. The Spanish session will begin at 6 p.m., followed by the English session at 7:30 p.m.

The first event will be Monday, Jan. 30, and focus on "Parenting the Smart Gen." Features topics will include early access to technology to increasing digital-based anxieties. The second event will be Wednesday, Feb. 1, and will share information related to "Toddlers and Tech." Attendees will learn to safely manage their toddler and young child's online exposure. Interested participants should register by Friday, Jan. 27, by calling 402-562-3359, emailing kadahl@columbushosp.org or visiting columbushosp.org.

Girl Scouts information parties

The Girl Scouts Spirit of Nebraska is hosting free youth-themed parties across the state and in the area. The parties offer an opportunity for families to learn more about Girl Scouts and register their child. These events are open for any girl youth in K-3rd grade. Upcoming events will be held in Humphrey on Tuesday, Jan. 31 from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Humphrey Public Library (Robot Building Party); Columbus, on Thursday, Feb. 9 from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Girl Scouts Columbus Service Center (Unicorn Friends Party); and in Platte Center, on Wed. Feb. 15 from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Platte Center Elementary School (Unicorn Friends Party).

Preparing for childbirth classes

The Columbus Community Hospital will be offering Bump & Beyond Prepared Childbirth classes for expecting parents. From recognizing the first signs of labor to putting a newborn in a car seat and bringing a baby home from the hospital, participants will learn everything they need to know about their upcoming experience. Experts will be ready to give parents confidence to handled the birth of their baby. Parents will also tour the facility and discuss questions or concerns. The cost is $30 per couple for each series of classes and will be collected at the event. Spanish interpreters will be available upon request. Registration is first-come, first-serve. The upcoming class for this year will be a weekend express series will be held on Feb. 3 and 4 on Friday from 6 to 8:30 p.m. and Saturday from 8 a.m. to noon. See later dates for other options and register by calling 402-562-3266 or visiting columbushosp.org.

Food thoughts classes

Beginning once again every Friday throughout January will be the Columbus Community Hospital's Food Thoughts classes at the Columbus Wellness Center multipurpose room from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Dietitians will be available afterward to answer individual questions. There is no cost for the class or time with dietitians. Planned topics include: Feb. 3, Vitamin C Support for a Healthy Immune System; Feb. 10, Choose Healthy Fats; and Feb. 24, Sugar and Spice Popcorn cooking demo.

Colfax County beef weigh day

The Colfax County 4-H and FFA Market Beef Weigh Day will be held on Saturday, Feb. 4, from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the Schuyler Vet Clinic. Anyone interested in showing market beef at the Colfax County that wants to participate in the rate of gain contest will need to have their animals weighed and tagged. Any animals exhibited at the Nebraska State Fair can have EID tags interested and hair samples pulled for DNA testing. For questions call the Nebraska Extension in Colfax County office at 402-352-3821.

Diabetes support classes

Diabetes Tidbits is a free session offered from noon to 1 p.m. every Thursday at the Columbus Community Hospital. Diabetes educators lead the classes and provide expert advice about managing your health. Each session begins with a predetermined topic. Once the diabetes educator finishes discussing that topic, she allows time for additional questions. Tentative topics for February include: Feb. 9, managing stress; Feb. 16, solving problems with diabetes; and Feb. 23, carbohydrate counting. Enrollment is not necessary, and those interested may attend as many classes as they like. Family and friends are also welcome to join. For more information contact Joan Plummer at 402-562-4462.

Open house set for road project

The Nebraska Department of Transportation (NDOT) will hold a pre-construction public information open house meeting regarding improvements to U.S. Highway 30 (US-30) from just east of the north junction of U.S. Highway 81 (US-81) and US-30, extending to just east of the East 11th Avenue intersection in Platte County. The meeting will be held at the American Legion Hartman Post 84, 2263 3rd Avenue, in Columbus on Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023, from 5-7 p.m.

Initial construction is scheduled to start in spring 2023. The highway project would be constructed under traffic with lane closures controlled by approved temporary traffic control strategies and devices. Access to adjacent properties would be maintained during construction but may be limited at times due to phasing requirements. Additional details will be available online and at the open house.

There will be a formal presentation at 5:15 p.m., and personnel from the Department of Transportation and the contractor will be available to answer questions. Information regarding the proposed project will be made available on the NDOT website at ndot.info/32234.

Chocolate for Valentine's Day

The Columbus Community Hospital Volunteer and Guest Services will hold a Chocolate for Valentine's Day sale featuring See's Candies on Monday, Feb. 13 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. outside the Prairie Wind Café on the hospital's first floor. There will be chocolate assortment boxes, chocolate hearts and various sweet treats.

Columbus Clean Way Club

The Columbus Nebraska Clean Way Club NA hosts meetings downstairs in the Pioneer Plaza, 2402 13th St. on Mondays through Fridays at 12:15 p.m., Sundays at 4:30 p.m., alongside 8 p.m. meetings on Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays.