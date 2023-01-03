Area Briefs Jan. 3

Cooking classes

The Columbus Community Hospital dietitians will host another monthly cooking class this January with the theme "Everything Soup" on Jan. 10 from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. in the multipurpose room at the Columbus Wellness Center. Cost is $15 per person, including materials and food samples. Classes have a limit, so register by calling 402-562-4462.

Walk with a doc

The Columbus Community Hospital Occupational Health Services will host a Walk with a Doc event on Thursday, Jan. 17. Spend time learning about a current health topic, then spend the rest of the hour enjoying a healthy walk and conversation. Join Dr. Tara Sjuts on a walk discussing "Strategies for navigating the social media world with your child" from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the US 30 Center Mall. This is a free community event.

'Rallying for Riggs' soup supper

Join the Platte Center Fire and Rescue for their annual soup feed on Saturday, Jan. 21. All proceeds will go to Mitch and Jess Coble who have a 4-year-old diagnosed with Acute Lymphocytic Leukemia. Mitch is a volunteer firefighter for the Platte Center team. Soup will begin being served at 5 p.m. with a free will donation. There will be a silent auction, and Nebraska native Lee Phillips will provide live entertainment. Contact Nicolette Coble via Facebook or test 402-942-1401 to donate to the silent auction.

Impact of technology classes for families

The Columbus Community Hospital and Smart Gen Society will offer two community events to help families understand the developmental, emotional and psychological impacts of social media and technology on kids and families. Both events will be in the hospital's first-floor conference center and include an English and Spanish session. The hospital will serve a healthy meal during the 6 to 7 p.m. sessions and light refreshments/snacks during the 7:30 to 8:30 p.m., sessions. The Spanish session will begin at 6 p.m., followed by the English session at 7:30 p.m.

The first event will be Monday, Jan. 30, and focus on "Parenting the Smart Gen." Features topics will include early access to technology to increasing digital-based anxieties. The second event will be Wednesday, Feb. 1, and will share information related to "Toddlers and Tech." Attendees will learn to safely manage their toddler and young child's online exposure. Interested participants should register by Friday, Jan. 27, by calling 402-562-3359, emailing kadahl@columbushosp.org or visiting columbushosp.org