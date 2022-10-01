Area Briefs Oct. 1

Duncan road closures

From 7 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 1 to 5 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 2, the Main Street/287 Ave. in Duncan from Highway 30 to south of the Platte River Bridge in Polk County will be closed. The road will be under construction and open for local traffic while milling, subgrade prep and patching are done for the asphalt overlay, later in October. At certain times the road may be closed to all traffic.

For more questions contact Platte County Highway Department at 402-563-4909.

Pheasants Forever annual banquet

On Oct. 1, the Platte Chapter of Pheasants Forever will host its 2nd Annual Banquet and Husker watch party at Ag Park, 822 15 St. Door open at 5:30 p.m. with dinner and a fundraising auction to follow. All proceeds will benefit the Platte County chapter's wildlife habitat and youth conservation efforts.

Ticket prices include $50 for one meal ticket and membership; $70 for couples ticket of 2 meals and one membership; $20 for youth Ringneck membership and meal; and $20 for one meal ticket. Sponsorship levels include a platinum gun sponsor for $1,000 with banquet recognition; gold sponsor for $500; and silver sponsor for $250.

For more event information please contact Casey Schwarting at 402-270-0511. For more information on Pheasants Forever visit www.NebraskaPF.com or contact Jackson Ellis at 402-619-6261.

Knights breakfast

The Knights of Columbus Council 938 will hold a pancake breakfast on Sunday, Oct. 2 from 7:30 a.m. to noon in the St. Bon's Parish Center. Eggs, sausage, hash browns and fruit cups will be served, along with juice and coffee. It is a free will offering with profits going to Columbus area seminaries. All are welcome.

St. Isidore's breakfast

On Sunday, Oct. 2 from 7:30 a.m. to 11 a.m., St. Isidore's Knights of Columbus will host a French toast and pancake breakfast in the St. Isidore's school cafeteria, 3921 20 St. Adults $8 and children $4.

For more information contact Larry Miksch at (402)-562-3689.

Clarkson Museum open house

On Sunday, Oct. 2 from 11:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m. the Clarkson Museum, 211 Pine (Main) St., Clarkson, Nebraska, will host an open house. The museum includes 24 rooms filled with area Czech Heritage artifacts including rooms of military, mortuary, kitchens, music, beauty, school, farm and photos. To schedule a private tour contact 402-892-3863 or 402-892-3100.

For more information contact President Ruth D. Water at 402-892-3863 or visit www.clarksonmuseum.weebly.com.

Annual Life Chain event

Sunday, Oct. 2 is designated as Life Chain Sunday across the nation, and Columbus area churches will come together with other communities to pray together for the end of abortion and for the victims of abortion at the 32nd annual Life Chain event. Pro-life people will stand along the sidewalks of 33 Ave. and 23 St. in Columbus, Nebraska from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. praying and holding uniform signs. Participants can pick up a sign after noon on Sunday at the information center at 33 Ave. and 20 St. or call 402-276-0965 or 402-564-5071 in advance.

For more information contact Barb McPhillips at 402-276-0965.

Historical Society meeting

The Platte County Historical Society will hold its monthly meeting on Sunday, Oct. 2 at 2 p.m. in the west building meeting room. Dennis Mottl will talk about his experiences as a Marine deployed to Vietnam, his time on a farm as a child, advancing through USMV Boot Camp and combat experiences in Vietnam. All are invited to attend. Admission is free to members and $3 for non-members.

For more information contact Cheri at museum@megavision.com

Intersection closure

On Monday, Oct. 3, the intersection at 41st Avenue and 12th Street will be closed from 5 a.m. until 6 p.m. for a sewer lining project. The suggested alternate route is 45th Avenue.

Drivers and pedestrians are encouraged to use extreme caution around the area.

Sheets and linens sale

On Monday, Oct. 3 from 9 a.m. - 7 p.m. through Tuesday, Oct. 4 from 8 a.m. - 2 p.m., the Columbus Community Hospital will host a Sheets and Linens Sale in the first floor conference center, 4600 38 St. Online shopping is also available between Oct. 5 through Oct. 9 with free shipping available to the hospital. All payment forms are accepted. The sale will feature blankets, quilts, comforter sets, pillows and more. All proceeds will fund the hospital's medical equipment and program advancement.

For more information visit columbushosp.org.

Lions program

The next Lions program event in Monday, Oct. 3 in the Hy-Vee club room at noon featuring Lakeview junior Hunter Liss. Liss is a national champion in the 2022 Microsoft Office Specialist competition and went to compete in the World Championship among students from 25 different countries. He placed 5th overall.

For more information contact Bob Arp at (402)-750-6115.

Platte Valley Kin Seekers meeting

On Tuesday, Oct. 4 at 7 p.m. the Platte Valley Kin Seekers will hold their October meeting in the West building of the Platte County Museum. The program for this month will be "Making Cousin Connections." The presenter is Beth Sparrow who is the vice-president for the Nebraska Genealogical Society.

Food Thoughts classes

Throughout October, the Columbus Community Hospital will host Food Thoughts, a free educational series of classes on how to live a healthier life. Food Thoughts classes are from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. every Friday in the multipurpose room at the Columbus Wellness Center. Dietitians lead the class and provide expert advice about health and nutrition.

Tentative topics include: Oct. 7: 7 cancer prevention tips for your diet; Oct. 14: Get to know your spice rack; Oct. 21: Enjoy a healthy and happy Halloween; and Oct. 28: Alfredo bagel bites cooking demo.

For more information about Food Thoughts, contact Susan Olmer at 402-562-4460 or Joan Plummer at 402-562-4462.

Scrap tire collection

On Friday, Oct. 7 through Sunday, Oct. 9, Keep Columbus Beautiful will host a Scrap Tire Collection for Platte County only at Ag Park in the North West Lot, 822 15 St. Rims, dealer tires and early drop off are not allowed. There is a strictly enforced limit of 1 ton per vehicle. Times for the dates include: Oct. 7, 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.; Oct. 8, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.; and Oct. 9, noon to 3 p.m. Times subject to change if max tonnage is met.

For questions contact 402-563-9223.

Memorial for mothers and infants

On Saturday, Oct. 9 at 1:30 p.m. at Roselawn Cemetery, near 23 St and 3 Avenue in Columbus, the Columbus Community Hospital will host the Precious H.E.A.R.T.S (Healing, Embracing and Remembering Through Sharing) interfaith memorial service. Individuals who have experienced pregnancy loss can attend with family and friends. This is a nondenominational, bilingual service near the Precious H.E.A.R.T.S stone on the northeast side of the cemetery. It will last one hour, and a Columbus clergy member will lead the service. Attendees should bring lawn chairs. In case of bad weather visit Columbus Community Hospital's Facebook page or columbushosp.org for alternative plans or cancellations.

For more information about Precious H.E.A.R.T.S call the Community Hospital Foundation office at (402)-562-3377 or email foundation@columbushosp.org.

Taste of Columbus

On Sunday, Oct. 9 from 4:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., the Columbus Area of Commerce will host the Taste of Columbus event at the Ramada Conference Center, 265 33 Ave. The event will feature area food vendors, cuisine, wine experts and a silent and royal auction. This event will benefit the Columbus Friends of Music and the Columbus Area Chamber of Commerce. Advanced tickets are available until Friday, Oct. 7. Individual tickets are $40, reserved tables of 8 $400, and if available, $50 at the event. To purchase tickets visit the www.thecolumbuspage.com or visit 755 33 Ave. There is also a raffle fundraiser Blackstone 4-Burner Propane Griddle with accessories with the winner to be announced at the event. Tickets are $10 and $25.

For more information contact 402-564-2769.

Catholic Daughters meeting

On Monday, Oct. 10 at 6:30 p.m., the Catholic Daughters of America will host a meeting at St. Bonaventure Parish Hall, 1565 18 Ave., for the National CDA Celebration and Simon House Party Donation. Bring non-perishable, unexpired food.

Estate planning seminar

On Monday, Oct. 17 an Estate Planning Seminar featuring Thomas Fehringer of Fehringer & Mielak, LLP from 6 to 8 p.m. will be held in the Columbus Community Hospital in the Platte and Prairie rooms. Fehringer will provide tips on how to best plan for an estate, along with common mistakes to avoid. The seminar is free and open to all, but registration is required. RSVP by Wednesday, Oct. 12 by calling (402)-562-3377 or emailing foundation@columbushosp.org

For more information visit columbushosp.org.

Knights of Columbus meeting

The John F. Kennedy Knights of Columbus Fourth degree #0605 Assembly will have a business meeting on Tuesday, Oct. 18 at St. Anthony's Parish Hall, 562 17 Ave., starting at 7:30 p.m. Items to be discussed as the Christmas Party on Dec. 4, planning yearly program and future business meetings. All members are urged to attend.

For more information contact Bob Voboril at (402)-564-3344.

The Good Lifestyle class

On Tuesday, Oct. 18 from 6 to 8:30 p.m. the Columbus Community Hospital will host The Good Lifestyle class in the Columbus Wellness Center multipurpose room, 3912 38 St. Session topics include: preventing chronic disease, diabetes prevention, carbohydrate counting, weight loss strategies, importance of physical activity, tips for healthy snacks and setting personal goals for self-improvement.

To register contact (402)-562-4462 or visit columbushosp.org

Technology impact on youth event

The Columbus Community Hospital and Smart Gen Society will offer two community event to help families understand the developmental, emotional and psychological impacts of social media and technology on youth and families. The first event will be from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 24 in the hospital's first floor conference center and focus on "Parenting the Smart Gen." The second event will be on Tuesday, Oct. 25 at the same time and share information related to "Toddlers and Tech." Registration is due by Friday, Oct. 21 by calling (402)-562-3359, emailing +kadahl@columbushosp.org, or visiting columbushosp.org.

Trivia night

On Friday, Oct. 28 Next Generation Kiwanis of Columbus will host a trivia night in the Friedhof Building in Downtown Columbus beginning at 7 p.m. Cost is $120 per team of 8 people. There will be a $300 cash prize for first place and for best costume and best team theme. Cash bar and food will be available. Funds will benefit the Center for Survivors and Project Pajamas.

For more information and to register visit nextgenkiwanis.com.