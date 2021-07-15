 Skip to main content
Area Briefs
                                                                                                          DWIGHT ASSUMPTION CZECH FESTIVAL

 Twenty two members of the Dwight Assumption Catholic Church met at the parish hall on July 6th at 5:00 pm to make, boil, and prepare the 3,000 potato dumplings for the freezer, to be served from 10:30 to 2 pm at the Dwight Czech Festival dinner on Sunday July 25th.

 The following men, women and one teenager prepared and worked with the dumplings:Jeff, Tammy, and Tristan Kocian, Ron and Kathleen Drawl, Jerome and Doreen Novacek, Mike Tesina, Dee Komenda, Susan Sisel, Brenda Coufal, Sandy Archuleta, Gerry Kocian, Lorene Tejral, Diane Tejral, Lynsey Valenti, Diane Vanderslice, Shelly Trojan, Mary Ann Vandenberg, Ann Benes, Jeanne Niemann, and Mitz Hotovy.

