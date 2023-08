Bands in the Backyard

The Schuyler Public Library Foundation’s music series will return this summer every Friday starting at 7 p.m. Route Six Six will start things off on Aug. 4, followed by Los Del Nuevo Delito on Aug. 11, Chad Lee and Stan Gaeta on Aug. 18, The Happy Players on Aug. 25 and the Tri-City Trio will close things out on Sept 2. Shows will be held in the grassy lot behind the Schuyler Public Library.