Around the community

Ramaekers chosen for CCH scholarship program
Melissa Ramaekers of Columbus was recently selected to take part in Columbus Community Hospital’s Respiratory Therapy Scholarship/Apprenticeship program.
Through this scholarship/program, Ramaekers can apply to a respiratory therapy program or course through Central Community College and Southeast Community College, and have payments made on her behalf by Columbus Community Hospital (CCH) for tuition, books and other education-related expenses.
The majority of the program (general education credits) will be completed online, initially through Central Community College. Ramaekers will then complete clinical rotations and labs through Southeast Community College at a rural health care facility.
CCH’s goal was to award these scholarship/apprenticeship funds to highly qualified people who want to serve the CCH service area as respiratory therapists in the future. Applicants would then ideally make themselves available to work at CCH as respiratory therapy techs as their school workloads permit.
“We chose Melissa for her excellent scholastic achievements, her dedication to the field of respiratory therapy and her desire to stay at CCH to continue her career after she finishes school,” said Nathan Fuerhoff, B.S., R.R.T, R.P.S.G.T, CCH’s director of respiratory care/sleep lab.
To be eligible for this scholarship/program, applicants had to be residents of Columbus or the surrounding area, attending school in the Columbus area, currently enrolled in an accredited program at Central Community College or Southeast Community College and maintain at least a 3.0 grade point average throughout the program.
For more information on CCH’s Respiratory Therapy Scholarship/Apprenticeship program, visit www.columbushosp.org.
Augustin takes second in handwriting contest
KEARNEY – Winning entries in four age divisions were selected for the 30th annual Nebraska State Handwriting Contest.
Administered by the University of Nebraska at Kearney and endorsed by the Nebraska Department of Education and Nebraska State Education Association, the contest promotes penmanship as an effective means of communication.
Among the winners is Deanna Augustin of Columbus, who took second place in the ’50 and older’ category.
Entries are judged on ease of reading, fluent rhythmic movement and technically correct performance of specifications such as the slope, spacing, size and shape of letters. The general layout of each entry is also considered, along with neatness of presentation.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!