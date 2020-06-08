Around the community

To be eligible for this scholarship/program, applicants had to be residents of Columbus or the surrounding area, attending school in the Columbus area, currently enrolled in an accredited program at Central Community College or Southeast Community College and maintain at least a 3.0 grade point average throughout the program.

For more information on CCH’s Respiratory Therapy Scholarship/Apprenticeship program, visit www.columbushosp.org.

Augustin takes second in handwriting contest

KEARNEY – Winning entries in four age divisions were selected for the 30th annual Nebraska State Handwriting Contest.

Administered by the University of Nebraska at Kearney and endorsed by the Nebraska Department of Education and Nebraska State Education Association, the contest promotes penmanship as an effective means of communication.

Among the winners is Deanna Augustin of Columbus, who took second place in the ’50 and older’ category.

Entries are judged on ease of reading, fluent rhythmic movement and technically correct performance of specifications such as the slope, spacing, size and shape of letters. The general layout of each entry is also considered, along with neatness of presentation.

